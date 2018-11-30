Winners 2018

World Architecture Festival 2018 Overall Winners
World Building of the Year 2018, supported by GROHE: WOHA Architects - Kampung Admiralty, Singapore, Singapore
Future Project of the Year 2018, supported by ABB and Busch-Jaeger, WINNER: Sebastian Monsalve + Juan David Hoyos - Medellin River Parks / Botanical Park Master Plan, Medellin, Colombia
Small Project of the Year 2018 Winner: Camilo Moraes, Piedras Bayas Beachcamp / Atacama Desert, Chile
Use of Colour Prize, supported by Eastman, WINNER: dePaor, Pálás cinema / Galway, Ireland
The Amsterdam Prize 2018 WINNER: Benthem Crouwel Architects, North South Line / Amsterdam, Netherlands
Glass Future Prize, supported by Guardian Glass, WINNER: Studio Gang, Tour Montparnasse / Paris, France
INSIDE World Interior of the Year WINNER 2018 supported by Miele - JAC studios - Yumin Art Nouveau Collection, Phoenix Jeju, South Korea
Landscape of the Year WINNER 2018: Batlle i Roig Arquitectura - Pedestrian Path along the Gypsum Mines, Barcelona, Spain
Architectural Photography Award 2018 supported by Sto Winner: Pawel Paniczko - Long Museum West Bund Shanghai, China designed by Atelier Deshaus
Use of Certified Timber Prize supported by the Programme for Endorsement for Forest Certification (PEFC) - WINNER: Tzannes, International House Sydney / Sydney, Australia
WAFX Award 2018 supported by GreenCoat© - WINNER: Studio Gang - Beloit College Powerhouse
WAF Research Programme Water Prize supported by GROHE WINNER: PUCP and UCL’s Development Planning Unit Ciudades Auto-Sostenibles Amazónicas (CASA)
WORLD ARCHITECTURE FESTIVAL 2018 CATEGORY WINNERS
Civic and Community - Completed Buildings Winner: CHROFI with McGregor Coxall - Maitland Riverlink, Maitland, Australia
Culture - Completed Buildings Winner: Conrad Gargett - The Piano Mill, Stanthorpe, Australia
Display - Completed Buildings Winner: Arkitema Architects and Professor Christoffer Harlang - Hammershus Visitor Centre, Allinge, Denmark
Health - Completed Buildings Winner: Temporary association AAPROG – BOECKX. – B2Ai - Hospital AZ Zeno, Knokke, Belgium
Higher Education and Research - Completed Buildings Winner: Alison Brooks Architects - Exeter College Cohen Quadrangle, Oxford, United Kingdom
Hotel and Leisure - Completed Buildings Winner Supported GROHE: SeARCH - Hotel Jakarta, Amsterdam, Netherlands
House Completed Buildings Winner: David Leech Architects - A house in a garden - 81 Hollybrook Grove, Dublin, Ireland
Small Scale Housing Winner, Supported by Grohe - Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - Weston Street, London, United Kingdom Completed Buildings
Mixed Use - Completed Buildings, Supported by ABB and Busch-Jaeger Winner: WOHA Architects - Kampung Admiralty, Singapore, Singapore
New and Old Completed Buildings Winner: Heatherwick Studio - Zeitz MOCAA, Cape Town, South Africa
Office Completed Buildings Winner: INNOCAD Architecture - C&P Corporate Headquarters, Graz, Austria
Production Energy and Recycling Completed Buildings Winner - Parviainen Architects - Länsisalmi Power Station, Vantaa, Finland
Religion Completed Buildings Winner: Spheron Architects - Belarusian Memorial Chapel , London, United Kingdom
School Completed Buildings Winner: Tezuka Architects - Muku Nursery School - Fuji City, Japan
Shopping Completed Buildings Winner: NIKKEN SEKKEI - Shanghai Greenland Center / Greenland Being Funny - Shanghai, China
Sport Completed Buildings Winner: Koffi & Diabaté Architectes - Gymansium, Blaise Pascal High School, Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Transport Completed Buildings Winner: Grimshaw - London Bridge station, London, United Kingdom
Villa Completed Buildings Winner: KieranTimberlake - High Horse Ranch, Northern California, United States of America
Civic Future Project Winner: BAAD Studio - The Sunken Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes of Cabetican, Bacolor, Philippines
Commercial mixed-use Future Project, supported by Miele, Winner: Aedas - Taichung Commercial Bank Headquarters Mixed-Use Project, Taiwan
Competition Entries Future Project Winner: Nextoffice - Sadra Civic Center, Sadra, Iran
Culture Future Project Winner: Studio 44 Architects - Museum of the siege of Leningrad, St. Petersburg, Russia
Education Future Project Winner: Warren and Mahoney Architects with Woods Bagot - Lincoln University and AgResearch Joint Facility, Christchurch, New Zealand
Experimental Future Project Winner: KANVA - Imago, Montreal, Canada
Health Future Project Winner: Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - The Alder Centre, Liverpool, United Kingdom
House Future Project Winner: Nextoffice - Guyim Vault House, Shiraz, Iran
Infrastructure Future Project Winner: Monk Mackenzie + Novare – Thiruvalluvar, Kanyakumari, India
Leisure Led Development Future Project Winner: BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group - Audemars Piguet Hôtel des Horlogers, Le Brassus, Switzerland
Masterplanning Future Project Winner: Sebastian Monsalve + Juan David Hoyos - Medellin River Parks / Botanical Park Master Plan, Medellin, Colombia
Office Future Project, Supported by Forbo Winner: 3XN Architects - Olympic House - International Olympic Comittee HQ, Lausanne, Switzerland
Residential Future Project, Supported by GROHE Winner: Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos - Amelia Tulum, Tulum, Mexico
Large Scale Housing - Completed Buildings, Supported by GROHE, Winner: SANJAY PURI ARCHITECTS - The Street, Mathura, India