Overall winners 2017

World Architecture Festival 2017 Overall Winners
World Building of the Year 2017 supported by GROHE: The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Post-earthquake reconstruction/demonstration project of Guangming Village, Zhaotong, China
Director's Special Award: Marc Koehler Architects, Superlofts Houthaven, Amsterdam, Netherlands
INSIDE World Interior of the Year Winner 2017 supported by Miele: Produce.Workshop, Fabricwood, Singapore
Highly commended: Neri&Hu Design and Research Office, The Garage: Beijing B+ Automobile Service Center, Beijing, China
Future Project of the Year Winner 2017 supported by ABB and Busch-Jaeger: Allen Jack+Cottier Architects and NH Architecture, Sydney Fish Markets, Sydney, Australia
Landscape of the Year Winner 2017: Turenscape, Peasants and their Land: The Recovered Archaeological Landscape of Chengtoushan, Lixian County, China
Contribution to Architecture: Sir Norman Foster
Small Project of the Year Winner 2017: Eriksson Furunes + Leandro V. Locsin Partners + Jago Boase, Streetlight Tagpuro, Tacloban, Philippines
Highly Commended: DSDHA, Alex Monroe Workshop, London, United Kingdom
Best Use of Colour Winner 2017 supported by Eastman: Iredale Pedersen Hook Architects, Fitzroy Crossing Renal Hostel, Fitzroy Crossing, Australia
The Merck Crystal Pavilion Winner: Sarath Saitongin, Städelschule Architecture Class, Manifested Shades
Highly Commended: Bilaal Saheed, RCA, Close Encounters Of A Glass Kind
Iran Special Prize Winner: New Wave Architecture, Pars Hospital, Tehran, Iran
Highly Commended: Ashari Architects, The Pause, Shiraz, Iran
Arcaid Images Architectural Photography Award Winner in association with Sto: Terrence Zhang Project: Swimming Pool, New Campus of Tianjin University, China by Atelier Li Xinggang
The Architecture Drawing Prize Winners curated by Make Architects, Sir John Soane's Museum & WAF
WAFX Awards Winner supported by GreenCoat
The Architectural Review Emerging Architecture Awards Winner
World Architecture Festival 2017 Category Winners
House - Completed Buildings Winner: Vo Trong Nghia Architects, Binh House, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
House - Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP, Finding Rainbows, Tokyo, Japan
Housing - Completed Buildings Winner Sponsored by GROHE: Marc Koehler Architects, Superlofts Houthaven, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Housing - Completed Buildings Highly Commended Sponsored by GROHE: Peter Salter Associates, Walmer Yard, London, United Kingdom
Production, Energy & Recycling - Completed Buildings Winner: Slash Architects and Arkizon Architects, The Farm of 38-30, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
Sport - Completed Buildings Winner: HKS, U.S. Bank Stadium , Minneapolis, United States of America
School - Completed Buildings Winner: Andrew Burges Architects, East Sydney Early Learning Centre, Sydney, Australia
Civic & Community - Completed Buildings Winner: Eriksson Furunes + Leandro V. Locsin Partners + Jago Boase, Streetlight Tagpuro, Tacloban, Philippines
Civic & Community - Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Neri&Hu Design and Research Office, Suzhou Chapel, Suzhou, China
Competition Entries - Future Projects Winner: Pilbrow & Partners, New Cyprus Archaeological Museum, Nicosia, Cyprus
Competition Entries - Future Projects Highly Commended: Sweco Architects , Öresund City – a new European metropolis by 2030, Malmö, Sweden
Culture - Completed Buildings Winner: Heneghan Peng Architects, The Palestinian Museum, Birzeit, Palestine
Culture - Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Neri&Hu Design and Research Office, New Shanghai Theatre, Shanghai, China
Office - Future Projects Winner: Vo Trong Nghia Architects, Viettel offsite studio, Hanoi, Vietnam
Office - Future Projects Highly Commended: Pilbrow & Partners, The Market Building, Wood Wharf, London, United Kingdom
Civic - Future Projects Winner: edgeARCH, Consulate Building, Staff Housing & School Complex, Karachi, Pakistan
Civic - Future Projects Highly Commended: Belatchew Arkitekter, Ethiopian Church, Stockholm, Sweden
Infrasructure - Future Projects Winner: Sanjay Puri Architects, The Bridge, Ras, India
Office - Completed Buildings Winner: Nikken Sekkei, Co Op Kyosai Plaza, Tokyo, Japan
Office - Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp, EY Centre, 200 George Street, Sydney, Australia
New & Old - Completed Buildings Winner: The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Post-earthquake reconstruction/demonstration project of Guangming Village, Zhaotong, China
New & Old - Completed Buildings Highly Commended: studioMilou, Le Carreau du Temple, Paris, France
Display - Completed Buildings Winner: Alison Brooks Architects, The Smile, London, United Kingdom
Display - Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Batlle i Roig Arquitectura, Insect Hotel, El Masnou, Barcelona, Spain
Health - Future Projects Winner: Magi Design Studio, Desa Semesta, Bogor, Indonesia
Health - Future Projects Highly Commended: Boogertman + Partners Architects/Geyser Hahn Architects, New Sight Eye Clinic, Quesso, Shanga, Republic of Congo
Experimental - Future Projects Winner: 3deluxe Transdisciplinary Design, Sharjah Observatory, Mleiha National Park, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Leisure Led Development - Future Projects Winner: Tabanlioglu Architects, Bodrum Loft, Bodrum, Turkey
Leisure Led Development - Future Projects Highly Commended: Hypothesis, Krahm Restaurant, Chiang Rai, Thailand
Education - Future Projects Winner: Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios and SHATOTTO architecture, Aga Khan Academy, Dhaka, Bangladesh
Education - Future Projects Highly Commended: Vo Trong Nghia Architects, Viettel Academy Educational Centre, Hanoi, Vietnam
Residential - Future Projects Winner supported by GROHE: EAA Emre Arolat Architecture, Göksu Residences, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential - Future Projects Highly Commended supported by GROHE: Modern Office of Design + Architecture, Village, Calgary, Canada
Commercial Mixed Use - Future Projects Winner supported by Miele: WilkinsonEyre, Battersea Power Station Phase 2, London, United Kingdom
Transport - Completed Buildings Winner: Grüntuch Ernst Architects, Transformation Chemnitz Central Station, Chemnitz, Germany
Transport - Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Zaha Hadid Architects, Salerno Maritime Terminal, Salerno, Italy
Masterplanning - Future Projects Winner: Allen Jack+Cottier Architects and NH Architecture, Sydney Fish Markets, Sydney, Australia
Masterplanning - Future Projects Highly Commended: O2 Design Atelier, One Heart Foundation - Orphanage & Children Eco-Village, Kakamega, Kenya
Hotel & Leisure - Completed Buildings Winner supported by GROHE: Cong Sinh Architects, Vegetable Trellis, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Shopping - Completed Buildings Winner: ACME, Victoria Gate, Leeds, United Kingdom
Shopping - Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Nikken Sekkei, Tokyu Plaza Ginza, Tokyo, Japan
Health - Completed Buildings Winner: Ntsika Architects, Westbury Clinic, Johannesburg, South Africa
Health - Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Nickl & Partner Architekten, Kaiser-Franz-Josef-Spital, Vienna, Austria
House - Future Projects Winner: Monk Mackenzie Architects, Queenstown House, Queenstown, New Zealand
Mixed Use - Completed Buildings Winner supported by ABB and Busch-Jaeger: Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, Westminster Bridge Road, London, United Kingdom
Mixed Use - Completed Buildings Highly Commended supported by ABB and Busch-Jaeger: Stu/D/O Architects, Naiipa Art Complex, Bangkok, Thailand
Religion - Completed Buildings Winner: Waugh Thistleton Architects, Bushey Cemetery, Bushey, United Kingdom
Religion - Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Fearon Hay Architects, Bishop Selwyn Chapel, Auckland, New Zealand
Higher Education & Research - Completed Buildings Winner: C.F. Møller Architects, Maersk Tower, Copenhagen, Denmark
Higher Education & Research - Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Savage + Dodd Architects, Sol Plaatje University - Building C002, Kimberley, South Africa
Culture - Future Projects Winner: Sweco Architects, Kulturkorgen - A Basket Full of Culture, Gothenburg, Sweden
Culture - Future Projects Highly Commended: Wright & Wright Architects, Lambeth Palace Library, London, United Kingdom
Culture - Future Projects Highly Commended: Heatherwick Studio, Zeitz MOCAA, Cape Town, South Africa
Villa - Completed Buildings Winner: Irving Smith Architects, Bach with Two Roofs, Golden Bay, New Zealand
Villa - Completed Buildings Highly Commended: EMC Arquitectura, Casa Escondida, La Libertad, El Salvador