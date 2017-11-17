Overall winners 2017

World Architecture Festival 2017 Overall Winners

World Building of the Year 2017 supported by GROHE: The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Post-earthquake reconstruction/demonstration project of Guangming Village, Zhaotong, China 

Director's Special Award: Marc Koehler Architects, Superlofts Houthaven, Amsterdam, Netherlands

INSIDE World Interior of the Year Winner 2017 supported by Miele: Produce.Workshop, Fabricwood, Singapore

Highly commended: Neri&Hu Design and Research Office, The Garage: Beijing B+ Automobile Service Center, Beijing, China

Future Project of the Year Winner 2017 supported by ABB and Busch-Jaeger: Allen Jack+Cottier Architects and NH Architecture, Sydney Fish Markets, Sydney, Australia 

Landscape of the Year Winner 2017: Turenscape, Peasants and their Land: The Recovered Archaeological Landscape of Chengtoushan, Lixian County, China

Contribution to Architecture: Sir Norman Foster

Small Project of the Year Winner 2017: Eriksson Furunes + Leandro V. Locsin Partners + Jago Boase, Streetlight Tagpuro, Tacloban, Philippines

Highly Commended: DSDHA, Alex Monroe Workshop, London, United Kingdom

Best Use of Colour Winner 2017 supported by Eastman: Iredale Pedersen Hook Architects, Fitzroy Crossing Renal Hostel, Fitzroy Crossing, Australia

The Merck Crystal Pavilion Winner: Sarath Saitongin, Städelschule Architecture Class, Manifested Shades

Highly Commended: Bilaal Saheed, RCA, Close Encounters Of A Glass Kind

Iran Special Prize Winner: New Wave Architecture, Pars Hospital, Tehran, Iran

Highly Commended: Ashari Architects, The Pause, Shiraz, Iran

Arcaid Images Architectural Photography Award Winner in association with Sto: Terrence Zhang Project: Swimming Pool, New Campus of Tianjin University, China by Atelier Li Xinggang

The Architecture Drawing Prize Winners curated by Make Architects, Sir John Soane's Museum & WAF

WAFX Awards Winner supported by GreenCoat

The Architectural Review Emerging Architecture Awards Winner

 

World Architecture Festival 2017 Category Winners

House - Completed Buildings Winner: Vo Trong Nghia Architects, Binh House, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam 

House - Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP, Finding Rainbows, Tokyo, Japan

Housing - Completed Buildings Winner Sponsored by GROHE: Marc Koehler Architects, Superlofts Houthaven, Amsterdam, Netherlands 

Housing - Completed Buildings Highly Commended Sponsored by GROHE: Peter Salter Associates, Walmer Yard, London, United Kingdom

Production, Energy & Recycling - Completed Buildings Winner: Slash Architects and Arkizon Architects, The Farm of 38-30, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey 

Sport - Completed Buildings Winner: HKS, U.S. Bank Stadium , Minneapolis, United States of America​ 

School - Completed Buildings Winner: Andrew Burges Architects, East Sydney Early Learning Centre, Sydney, Australia  

Civic & Community - Completed Buildings Winner: Eriksson Furunes + Leandro V. Locsin Partners + Jago Boase, Streetlight Tagpuro, Tacloban, Philippines 

Civic & Community - Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Neri&Hu Design and Research Office, Suzhou Chapel, Suzhou, China

Competition Entries - Future Projects Winner: Pilbrow & Partners, New Cyprus Archaeological Museum, Nicosia, Cyprus 

Competition Entries - Future Projects Highly Commended: Sweco Architects , Öresund City – a new European metropolis by 2030, Malmö, Sweden

Culture - Completed Buildings Winner: Heneghan Peng Architects, The Palestinian Museum, Birzeit, Palestine

Culture - Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Neri&Hu Design and Research Office, New Shanghai Theatre, Shanghai, China

Office - Future Projects Winner: Vo Trong Nghia Architects, Viettel offsite studio, Hanoi, Vietnam 

Office - Future Projects Highly Commended: Pilbrow & Partners, The Market Building, Wood Wharf, London, United Kingdom

Civic - Future Projects Winner: edgeARCH, Consulate Building, Staff Housing & School Complex, Karachi, Pakistan

Civic - Future Projects Highly Commended: Belatchew Arkitekter, Ethiopian Church, Stockholm, Sweden

Infrasructure - Future Projects Winner: Sanjay Puri Architects, The Bridge, Ras, India 

Office - Completed Buildings Winner: Nikken Sekkei, Co Op Kyosai Plaza, Tokyo, Japan 

Office - Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp, EY Centre, 200 George Street, Sydney, Australia

New & Old - Completed Buildings Winner: The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Post-earthquake reconstruction/demonstration project of Guangming Village, Zhaotong, China 

New & Old - Completed Buildings Highly Commended: studioMilou, Le Carreau du Temple, Paris, France

Display - Completed Buildings Winner: Alison Brooks Architects, The Smile, London, United Kingdom​

Display - Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Batlle i Roig Arquitectura, Insect Hotel, El Masnou, Barcelona, Spain

Health - Future Projects Winner: Magi Design Studio, Desa Semesta, Bogor, Indonesia

Health - Future Projects Highly Commended: Boogertman + Partners Architects/Geyser Hahn Architects, New Sight Eye Clinic, Quesso, Shanga, Republic of Congo

Experimental - Future Projects Winner: 3deluxe Transdisciplinary Design, Sharjah Observatory, Mleiha National Park, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Leisure Led Development - Future Projects Winner: Tabanlioglu Architects, Bodrum Loft, Bodrum, Turkey

Leisure Led Development - Future Projects Highly Commended: Hypothesis, Krahm Restaurant, Chiang Rai, Thailand

Education - Future Projects Winner: Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios and SHATOTTO architecture, Aga Khan Academy, Dhaka, Bangladesh 

Education - Future Projects Highly Commended: Vo Trong Nghia Architects, Viettel Academy Educational Centre, Hanoi, Vietnam

Residential - Future Projects Winner supported by GROHE: EAA Emre Arolat Architecture, Göksu Residences, Istanbul, Turkey 

Residential - Future Projects Highly Commended supported by GROHE: Modern Office of Design + Architecture, Village, Calgary, Canada

Commercial Mixed Use - Future Projects Winner supported by Miele: WilkinsonEyre, Battersea Power Station Phase 2, London, United Kingdom  

Transport - Completed Buildings Winner: Grüntuch Ernst Architects, Transformation Chemnitz Central Station, Chemnitz, Germany

Transport - Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Zaha Hadid Architects, Salerno Maritime Terminal, Salerno, Italy

Masterplanning - Future Projects Winner: Allen Jack+Cottier Architects and NH Architecture, Sydney Fish Markets, Sydney, Australia 

Masterplanning - Future Projects Highly Commended: O2 Design Atelier, One Heart Foundation - Orphanage & Children Eco-Village, Kakamega, Kenya

Hotel & Leisure - Completed Buildings Winner supported by GROHE: Cong Sinh Architects, Vegetable Trellis, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Shopping - Completed Buildings Winner: ACME, Victoria Gate, Leeds, United Kingdom 

Shopping - Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Nikken Sekkei, Tokyu Plaza Ginza, Tokyo, Japan

Health - Completed Buildings Winner: Ntsika Architects, Westbury Clinic, Johannesburg, South Africa

Health - Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Nickl & Partner Architekten, Kaiser-Franz-Josef-Spital, Vienna, Austria

House - Future Projects Winner: Monk Mackenzie Architects, Queenstown House, Queenstown, New Zealand 

Mixed Use - Completed Buildings Winner supported by ABB and Busch-Jaeger: Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, Westminster Bridge Road, London, United Kingdom

Mixed Use - Completed Buildings Highly Commended supported by ABB and Busch-JaegerStu/D/O Architects, Naiipa Art Complex, Bangkok, Thailand

Religion - Completed Buildings Winner: Waugh Thistleton Architects, Bushey Cemetery, Bushey, United Kingdom 

Religion - Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Fearon Hay Architects, Bishop Selwyn Chapel, Auckland, New Zealand

Higher Education & Research - Completed Buildings Winner: C.F. Møller Architects, Maersk Tower, Copenhagen, Denmark 

Higher Education & Research - Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Savage + Dodd Architects, Sol Plaatje University - Building C002, Kimberley, South Africa

Culture - Future Projects Winner: Sweco Architects, Kulturkorgen - A Basket Full of Culture, Gothenburg, Sweden 

Culture - Future Projects Highly Commended: Wright & Wright Architects, Lambeth Palace Library, London, United Kingdom

Culture - Future Projects Highly Commended: Heatherwick Studio, Zeitz MOCAA, Cape Town, South Africa 

Villa - Completed Buildings Winner: Irving Smith Architects, Bach with Two Roofs, Golden Bay, New Zealand 

Villa - Completed Buildings Highly Commended: EMC Arquitectura, Casa Escondida, La Libertad, El Salvador

